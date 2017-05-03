Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative David Kustoff (TN-08) today released the following statement after voting against the $1.07 trillion Fiscal Year 2017 omnibus spending bill, H.R. 244.

“I promised the people of West Tennessee that I would represent their conservative values in Washington and ensure that their tax dollars are spent in a responsible manner. Unfortunately, I do not believe this massive omnibus bill accomplishes either.

“There are numerous provisions that I cannot support, such as funding for Planned Parenthood, medical marijuana programs and the bailout of Puerto Rico. I am also disappointed that the bill does not include cottonseed protection, which was thoroughly vetted, strongly supported and entirely paid for. I want to reassure Tennessee farmers that I am fully committed to correcting this wrong and seeing them through their current economic challenges.

“In the future, I hope Congress will offset any spending increases and quickly return to the process of debating, amending and passing individual appropriations bills through regular order.”