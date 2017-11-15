Kustoff Votes to Increase Support for the U.S. Military

Congressman David Kustoff has voted for the Fiscal Year 2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Report, legislation to authorize funding for the Department of Defense (DOD).

He released the following statement:

“The federal government’s number one priority is ensuring the safety and security of the American people,” said Congressman Kustoff. “I am proud to support vital funding to increase the size of our armed forces, modernize military equipment and supply new aircraft, ships and other essential vehicles. These resources are necessary for our operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria to combat ISIS and other terrorist organizations. Most importantly, this legislation gives our servicemen and women a deserved 2.4 percent pay raise, which is the largest in eight years, as well as improved medical care for service members and their families. I look forward to President Trump signing this legislation, so our troops have the tools they need to fulfill important missions and defend our nation.”