Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has declared a statewide emergency in response to heavy rains across the state that have caused flooding and infrastructure damage.

The state of emergency order which will be in place for 30 days, enables state resources to be prepared to help cities and counties when needed.

Severe storms with heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting parts of the state since Feb. 9.

Landslides and mudslides have caused injuries, infrastructure damage, and damage to farms, as well as government, commercial and private properties, the governor’s office says.

Search and rescue teams have been put on standby to help with evacuations as needed, the governor’s office says, and state cabinet partners and the National Guard are preparing for flood response.