The first night of the KYTN Country Music Festival will take place tonight at Festival Park in South Fulton.

The 2nd annual Music Festival will include a showcase of bands tonight, all looking for the opportunity to play on Saturday, and a special concert by Charee White to end the night.

On Saturday a full day of activities in the Twin Cities, with a 5K Run, music, a bar-b-que cookoff and many other activities centered around the Festival Park stage.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting’s Barbie Hardy is encouraging everyone in the area to come to the festival, which is free to the public.

Tonight’s Battle of the Bands will begin at 7:00, with Charee White taking the stage following the announcement of the winner.

Saturday’s events will start with the 5K-Run and Walk registration at 8:00, with the stage activities and concerts starting at 2:15.

Featured concerts this year includes Shelby Lee Lowe, Carter Winter, Broseph E. Lee, Jason Pritchett, Brandon Holland and the headliner for the show, Brett Young.