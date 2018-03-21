Ten high school baseball teams, from three states, will be in Union City for the annual L.H. Ladd Memorial Classic.

The Tennessee school’s of Union City, Obion County Central, Westview, Milan, Huntingdon, Dyersburg, TCA and Waverly Central, will be joined by McCracken County, Kentucky and Noble, Oklahoma.

Games will be played at Elam Stadium and Thompson Field in Union City, with three games to be played at the Martin Recreation Complex.

The four day tournament gets underway this afternoon at Elam Stadium, with Huntingdon taking on Noble at 4:30, followed by Obion County Central playing McCracken County at 6:45.

On Thompson Field at 4:30, Union City will face Milan, followed at 6:45 with Dyersburg playing TCA.

Play will continue Thursday and Friday, with six games scheduled for Saturday, including the championship.