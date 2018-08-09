The City of Union City will be losing one of their department heads at the end of the year.

City Manager Kathy Dillon informed Thunderbolt News about a recent retirement notice, and plans to fill the position.

Ladd has been with the Public Works Department for 11 years, and Ms. Dillion said current plans are to hire someone for the position as soon as possible.

The Union City Public Works Department has 25 employees, and maintains operations such as sewer, water, paving and brush pick-up for approximately 85 miles of city streets.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...