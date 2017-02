In high school basketball last night, Lake County defeated Halls girls 54 to 39.

This means Lake County girls will play at Greenfield tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 in the Disrict baskeball tournament.

Tonight the Greenfield boys travel to Lake County in the first round of the boys District 13 A tournament. The winner will face Humboldt next week.

Airtime for this district match-up is at 6:10 on Mix 101.3.