A Lake County man has been indicted on federal drug charges. Lawrence J. Laurenzi, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, announced the indictment today.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department arrested Will Jones in the early morning hours of July 27, 2017, in Lake County, Tennessee.

A federal grand jury in Jackson, Tennessee returned a three count indictment against Jones for distributing actual methamphetamine (“ice”) on July 17, 2017, but the indictment remained under seal until yesterday’s arrest.

This arrest was the result of an approximately 10-month investigation in which law enforcement officials have seized over a kilo of actual methamphetamine, approximately $148,000 dollars in cash, a loaded handgun and three vehicles.

If convicted, Jones faces up to life imprisonment and $20,000,000 fine.

This case is being investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lake County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Powell and Beth Boswell are prosecuting this case on the government’s behalf.

The charges and allegations in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

###

1 0 0 0 0 0 Share with your friends!