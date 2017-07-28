A Lake County man has been indicted on federal drug charges.

Reports said Will Jones was arrested during the early morning hours on Thursday in Lake County, by officers with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

A federal grand jury in Jackson returned a three count indictment for distributing ice methamphetamine.

The 10-month investigation led to a seizure of of over a kilo of methamphetamine, approximately $148,000 in cash and three vehicles.

If convicted of the charges, Jones now faces up to life in prison.