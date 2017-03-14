The latest unemployment report shows Lake County still maintaining the highest jobless rate in Tennessee.

Reports listed Lake County’s unemployment rate at 11.3-percent, which is only one of three state county’s with double digit numbers.

The lowest unemployed county for the month of January was Williamson County at 3.9-percent.

Local number for January included Obion County at 8.5, Dyer County 7.5, Gibson County at 7.1, and Weakley County at 6.7.

For the 12 months of January 2016 to January of 2017, all 95 counties reported increased numbers of those without work.