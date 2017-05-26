The National Weather service says a …LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM from 10 til 6 today

.South winds will be sustained from 15 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph.

Winds are expected to be strong enough to cause problems for boaters on area lakes. Small boats will be the most significantly impacted.

Boaters on Kentucky Lake, Lake Barkley, and Rend Lake will be significantly impacted due to their extensive south fetches.

What this means is winds will cause rough chopping on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.