South Fulton City Commissioners have appointed Mayor David Lamb to serve as the City Manager until the position can be filled.

The board met in a short special called session on Wednesday afternoon.

The board also approved for Lamb to begin the advertisement for a new City Manager for the city.

Lamb told Thunderbolt News there are plans to use several different areas to seek individuals who may be interested in the position.

He said he hopes the board can fill the manager’s seat as soon as possible.

The position became vacant when the South Fulton Commission terminated former City Manager Debra Craig at their February meeting.