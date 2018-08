Beginning Monday, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet begins a second week of lane and width restriction on the Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge between Wickliffe, Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois.

KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the restriction is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge.

The inspection will run Monday through Friday next week from 6am to 8pm.

Todd says motorists should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic and some minor delays are possible.

