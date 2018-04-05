The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reminding motorists of major lane closures in Jackson this weekend.

Transportation reports indicate the closure and detour of I-40 East and Westbound traffic onto existing ramps at Exit 80 and the U.S. 45 By-Pass.

There will also be a closure and detour of U.S. 45 Bypass South and Northbound at the interchange to allow for steel erection of the U.S.45 bridge over the interstate.

The closures are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday from 5:00 in the morning until 9:00 at night.

TDOT reports that all scheduled work will be weather pending, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes during the construction period.