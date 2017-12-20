The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced they are once again halting all lane closures on interstates and state highways for the Christmas and New Years holidays.

Beginning at 8:00 on Friday morning, and running thru 6:00 on the morning of January 2nd, no temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction.

Commissioner John Schroer said that with over two million motorists expected to travel on state roadways for the holidays, the goal was to keep traffic moving and ensuring families get to their destinations safely.

The Commissioner also encouraged all travelers to wear their seat belts, reduce their speed, avoid distractions, and to never drink and drive.