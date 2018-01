Kentucky Transportation is reporting that KY 58 is restricted to one lane in Hickman County, due to a 2-vehicle crash involving a Semi-tractor trailer truck between Clinton and Fulgham.

This is along KY 58 between the 12 and 13 mile between Kaylor Road and KY 780.

At this time one lane is open with flaggers controlling alternating traffic flow.

However, the roadway will likley have to be closed to allow recovery of the truck.

The truck is loaded with chicken feed that may have to be off-loaded.