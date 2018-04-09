Construction on the I-69 project in Western Kentucky continues.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict Eastbound traffic to one lane on Interstate 24, in the I-24/Purchase Parkway Exit 25 Work Zone on Tuesday.

Motorists traveling eastbound through the Exit 25 Interchange in Marshall County should be alert to a lane restriction between the 24 and 25 mile marker.

The area is under construction to allow prep work for erection of sign truss structures.

The lane restriction will be in place from approximately 9:00 until around 3:00 on Tuesday afternoon.

Eastbound motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone near Calvert City.