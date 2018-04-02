Western Kentucky First Circuit Judge Tim Langford will be suspended for two months without pay, following an agreement with the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

Langford was accused of nine charges, that included misusing inmate labor and public owned equipment at the construction of the West Hickman Baptist Church, where he attended and served in leadership positions.

In an agreement made with the Commission, Judge Langford admitted that he violated provisions of the Code of Judicial Conduct, but maintained that the violations were not intentional.

Beginning on April 18 and running through June 16th, Langford cannot perform duties at his office, cannot access or use court resources and cannot appear at courthouses in Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle or Ballard County.

The agreement also states that Langford will withdraw as a member of the Board of Directors of the First Judicial Court Corrections Board.

Among the charges, Langford denied requesting the use of inmate labor to perform work at the church, and denied requesting the use of the equipment, although he admitted that inmates did unload materials at the construction site.

He did admit that his legal assistant informed probationers of opportunities to work at the church, and provided transportation to the work site.

Members of the Judicial Commission approved the agreement with Judge Langford by a 5-0 vote.