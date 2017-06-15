A Union City businessman was sentenced to probation on Thursday for his role in the Fulton County Detention Center kickback scheme.

Danny Larcom had pled guilty to three federal charges in Paducah court in March, and was facing a 60 year prison sentence.

During his federal court appearance on Thursday, Larcom was given a sentence of two years probation.

Larcom was also ordered to pay a restitution of $22,000.

An earlier court appearance revealed that Larcom had paid former Fulton County jailer Ricky Parnell $20,000 over a period of time, in exchange for future contracts.

He was one of five people originally indicted in the detention center construction project scheme in Hickman, following an investigation by the FBI.

60 year old Ron Armstrong, of Dresden, was given a 35 month prison sentence along with $100,000 restitution to the Fulton County government.

80 year old Mike Homra, of Fulton, was sentenced to a period of two years probation, along with a $10,000 fine and $32,500 restitution payment.

Jimmy Boyd, of South Fulton, was also indicted but all charges were dismissed following a motion by the United States attorney.

Former jailer Ricky Parnell will be the last to be sentenced, with his court date set for July 24th.