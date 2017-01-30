Law enforcement officers from Obion and Dyer County joined together to make a big marijuana arrest, that yielded a large amount of cash.

Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder said the departments arrested 40 year old William Brian James, of Bluff Road in Obion County, on December 28th.

During this arrest, officers found four pounds of marijuana and $139,917 in cash in a closet of the James home.

He was charged with manufacture and delivery of marijuana, along with selling of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James told officers that he actively sold marijuana, and received the drug by having it shipped to his address.

Sheriff Vastbinder said the announcement of the arrest was delayed due to an ongoing investigation into the case.