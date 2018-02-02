Tennessee Highway Patrol officers seized a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Reports said a Highway Patrol Interdiction Unit stopped a rental vehicle on Interstate-40 in Dickson County, with both occupants showing deception and stress.

During the stop, Troopers discovered a full extradition warrant for the passengers, 52 year old William Jones of Toledo, Ohio.

The driver, 54 year old Joseph Martinez of Toledo, agreed to a search of the vehicle, with two bags containing 47.5 pounds of cocaine located.

Both men were arrested on charges of possession of cocaine for resale or delivery.