A Union City police officer recovered a large amount of marijuana on Wednesday, while responding to a different call.

Police reports said Patrolman Joey Falkner was seeking a complainant about an incident at 703 South First Street, when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from an upstairs apartment.

The report said officer Faulkner went to the apartment and spoke with 28 year old Javarous Royal, who admitted to just smoking the drug.

A consent to search the apartment was given, with almost eight pounds of high grade marijuana located in separate packages, along with an AR-15, digital scales and $790 in cash.

Royal was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

