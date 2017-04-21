A traffic stop in Union City early Friday morning, resulted in the arrest of two men and the discovery of drugs valued at $15,000.

Police reports said officers initiated the stop on North Everett Boulevard, on an Indiana car in violation of the window tint law.

Reports said officers immediately observed a small amount of marijuana in the lap of the front seat passenger, who was identified as 21 year old Davion Merritt, of Gary, Indiana.

The driver of the car, 32 year old Larry Saulsberry of Evansville, Indiana, told officers that the two men were traveling back from Mississippi.

When given consent to search the vehicle, a K-9 Unit was called to the scene, with a detection inside of the car’s drivers side door.

After officers disassembled the door panels, eight small bags containing 778 Ecstasy pills were located.

Saulsberry and Merritt were arrested on charges of possession of schedule one drugs, with Merritt also having an outstanding felony warrant in Indiana for possession of a synthetic drug and carrying a handgun without a permit.

Police also seized the 2015 Nissan Rogue car due to trafficking felony amounts of narcotics in several states.