Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 in Mayfield, reported a large heroin bust on Interstate 24 in Lyon County.

Reports said Troopers stopped a tractor trailer truck for a commercial vehicle inspection, which first yielded a small amount of the drug on one of the occupants.

A complete search of the tractor trailer truck then resulted in the finding of 33 pounds of the drug, with an estimated street value of $1.5 million dollars.

Troopers arrested the driver, 29 year old Roberto Orozco of West Valley, Utah, and passenger, 50 year old Alberto Leal-Martinez of Magna, Utah.

Both were charged with felony aggravated trafficking in heroin.