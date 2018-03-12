Lottery players in Tennessee and Kentucky now have lottery jackpots valued at more than $700-million dollars to play for.

After no grand prize winning tickets were sold in the Mega-Millions or Powerball lottery games, the jackpots continue to increase.

Tuesday night’s Mega-Millions drawing will be for $318 million dollars, with the option of a lump sum payout of $187.6 million dollars for a single winning ticket.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing has increased to $420 million dollars, which has a cash option payout amount of $248.7 million dollars for a single winning ticket.

Although both games have large amounts, they are still far behind the historical records for their drawings.

The largest Mega-Millions drawing came in March of 2012 at $656 million dollars, with Powerball holding the all-time world’s record at $1.58 billion dollars in January of 2016.