A traffic stop on I-40 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana.

Highway Patrol reports said Sergeant Matt Sipes pulled over a Lincoln Navigator at mile marker 23, for following to closely, and became suspicious of the female driver, who had three children in the vehicle.

A K-9 Unit brought to the scene made a positive hit on the vehicle, and officers discovered 153 pounds of marijuana hidden in door panel compartments and inside of the seats.

The report said the marijuana was wrapped in cellophane and rubbed in axle grease.

29 year old Rosa Flores, of Amarillo, Texas was arrested on unspecified charges and the three children were released to the Department of Children’s Services.