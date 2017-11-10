A traffic stop by Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers in the Chattanooga District, led to the discovery of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine.

Highway Patrol reports said officers stopped a vehicle in Coffee County, with the driver, Shannon Baxter of Indianapolis, Indiana, being uncooperative and suspicious acting.

Following the denial of a consent to search request, a Coffee County K-9 Unit discovered the concealment of five plastic containers behind the back seats.

Inside the containers was 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Baxter, along with his passenger, Chanel Satter of Indianapolis, were arrested on felony charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.

The case will be presented for federal prosecution.