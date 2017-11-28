The University of Tennessee-Martin has honored a late student with the naming of a classroom.

Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver was on hand with the family of Phillip “Trey” Lindsey to dedicate the classroom in Brehm Hall in his memory.

Trey was a 2010 graduate of South Side High School, who studied wildlife biology at UT-Martin and earned his degree in 2016.

During that year, he accepted a two month summer internship as a research technician for the Nebraska Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit in the Pheasant Research Project.

While being treated at a hospital in Nebraska for swelling in his leg, a blood clot sent Lindsey into cardiac arrest, and he could not be revived.

Lindsey served as vice-president of the UT-Martin Wildlife Society, and following his passing, the Phillip “Trey” Lindsey Scholarship Endowment was also established for juniors and seniors studying wildlife biology.