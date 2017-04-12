Being late in paying a water bill in Union City will become more expensive after June 1st.

City Manager Kathy Dillon has announced a new Service Fee that will increase the costs for those who attempt to pay their bills on the cutoff date.

Effective June 1st, the service fee for unpaid water accounts after 10:00 a.m. on cut-off day will increase from the current rate of $25 to a new rate of $75 during office hours.

The new fee for after hours will increase from the current charge of $50 to a new scale of $100.