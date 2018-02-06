The latest Associated Press high school basketball polls for Tennessee has several teams ranked in the Top-10.

In the girl’s polls for Class-A, Greenfield is tied this week at No.1 with Clarkrange, with Huntingdon ranked 4th, Gibson County 8th and Trenton Peabody at 9th.

In Class-2A, Westview holds down the No.2 spot again this week, with Dyersburg ranked 9th.

In the boy’s polls in Class-A, Humboldt is ranked 5th and Union City ranked in the 7th spot.

In Class-2A, Dyersburg moved up from 7th to 3rd this week, while in Class-3A, Dyer County moved up one spot to 6th in the latest poll.