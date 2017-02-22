UT Martin’s single largest donation in school history for a new engineering and science building was discussed by UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro at his State of the University address in Nashville yesterday.

Union City’s Bill Latimer contributed the record-breaking gift to create the future UTM Engineering and Science Building.

The new building will go a long ways toward helping UT Martin improve its STEM programs.

Meanwhile, President DiPietro praised UT Knoxville for a record-breaking year that included a one billion dollar makeover currently going on.

The UT Institute of Agriculture was also highlighted for its assistance to wildfire-damaged Gatlinburg with donations including $60,000 worth of gift cards.

After the annual address, the 2017 UT President’s Awards were given to contributors within the university’s healthcare field.