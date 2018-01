Tennessee lawmakers in Nashville are preparing to take aim at the opioid epidemic that’s affected rural areas like Weakley and other West Tennessee counties.

State Senator John Stevens of Huntingdon says the Tennessee Senate will continue working to eliminate opioids abuse which he says has become a huge focus on the Hill.

According to the Center for Disease control, opioids were involved in over 42,000 deaths in 2016 nationwide, which is five times higher than 1999.