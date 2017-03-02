The Kentucky House of Representatives has approved a measure for stronger enforcement of driving under the influence convictions.

This week, lawmakers approved a plan which limits an individual to just one first time offense for driving under the influence during their lifetime.

Last year, legislation was signed into law extending the “look back period” for any DUI conviction, from five to ten years.

If the new proposal is passed into law, an additional DUI conviction after the 10-year period would be classified as a second offense.

The legislation now moves to the Senate for their approval.