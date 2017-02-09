The Leadership Weakley County Adult Program is meeting today to participate in Economic Day.

The group will take a tour of Weakley County’s industrial businesses including Parker-Hannifin in Greenfield, the Gleason Clay Company, and Atlantic Homes in Dresden.

Leadership class attendees will then listen to various speakers at MTD in Martin, before the group makes a stop at Savant Learning Systems, also in Martin.

The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce sponsors this program, which costs $300 for application fees.