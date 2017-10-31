Leaf pick-up for the Fall season in Union City will start on Wednesday.

Union City Public Works Department Director Steve Ladd said city residents should now place their leaves in windrows adjacent to the curb, while not allowing them to fall past the curb into the street.

Residents can also bag their leafs and place them curbside.

Ladd said the leaf piles should not contain any limbs or debris, due to the possibility of damaging the impeller of the leaf machine.

Union City leaf crews will run daily routes and will cover all city streets twice before the yearly completion.