Letter carriers around the area will be doing their part to eliminate hunger while on the job Saturday.

The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold their annual campaign called “Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive”.

The event is in its 25th year, and gives residents the opportunity to contribute non-perishable food items to assist food banks, shelters and pantries.

Local residents who want to participate are now encouraged to place their donated food items in a plastic or paper bag near their mailbox tomorrow.

Postal carriers will pick up the food items on their regular delivery route, with all contributions assisting the local communities.

Last year a record 80 million pounds of food was collected nationwide.