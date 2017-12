Union City Parks and Recreation is sending letters from Santa Claus.

Officials say parents are asked to call the parks office at 885-0354, or visit the website at ucpark.com, to answer a few questions.

Local residents can also go to Union City’s, City Hall and fill out a form to be placed in the Santa Letters Box.

Parks officials say all letters will be answered for requests that are received by December 18th at 12:00, and can be sent to any address in the United States.