Dresden High School Principal Chuck West has named Levi Estes as the new football coach. Principal West made the announcement Friday during school.

Estes succeeds Derek Rang who moved to Gatlinburg Pitman to become the head football coach there.

Dresden won the Class A state championship last November defeating Greenback 62-27 and went undefeated 15–0.

Estes, who just completed his first year as the defensive coordinator for the Lions, assumes the role immediately. He is presently the Dresden high school baseball coach and teaches History at Dresden High. Estes has also been an assistant at Henry County and Obion Co Central.

He played high school football at Dyersburg and college football at Bethel University. The Lions begin their spring practice Monday and have a scrimmage game May 19 with Chester county at home.