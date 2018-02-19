Organizers with the third annual KYTN Country Music Festival have announced that Lewis Brice will perform in South Fulton on May 5th.

Lewis is the brother of country music songwriter and performer Lee Brice.

He released his self-titled EP this year, which debuted in the Top-15 on the iTunes Country charts, and was named by Rolling Stone County as one of the “Ten New Country Artists You Need to Know”.

He has been on the road with Hank Williams Jr., Gary Allan and his brother over the past several months.

The KYTN Country Music Festival will be held at Unity Park and will feature several Nashville recording artists.

The event is free to the public.