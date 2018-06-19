A 15-year-old boy from Lexington drowned Tuesday afternoon in the ocean at Panama City Beach.

The News Herald reports Panama City Beach & Surf members pulled Tyler Spann from the water behind Bikini Beach Resort around 1:30.

They reported Spann was unresponsive when pulled from the water and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Yellow flags were flying at the time Spann went into distress, and though the flag doesn’t indicate water closure, authorities said it does still urge a degree of caution.

Spann was a sophomore at Lexington High School and a member of the Big Red Tigers football team.