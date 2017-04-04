Lifeline Blood Services will be at UT Martin for its second consecutive day Wednesday morning from 9 until 4.

Lifeline especially recommends donors with negative blood types in the O, A, and B categories, since these are currently in short supply.

The Lifeline blood van will also be at the Gibson County Courthouse in Trenton from 12 until 5:30 Wednesday evening, and the bloodmobile makes a trip to Cash Saver in Huntingdon from 1 until 6 Thursday.

Donors with all blood types are welcome at these event