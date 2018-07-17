The LIFELINE Bloodmobile is visiting four northwest Tennessee communities this week.

LIFELINE will be at Paris Healthcare Wednesday afternoon from noon to 5:00.

Thursday, LIFELINE will be in Crockett County at the Alamo Nursing Home from 9:00 until noon, and at Dyersburg Electric from noon to 6:00.

And on Friday, LIFELINE will be at the Battle of the Badges at Milan City Hall from noon to 6:00.

Each year patients in the 19 West Tennessee hospitals served by LIFELINE Blood Services require 27,000 units of blood and blood products.

