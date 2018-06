LIFELINE Blood Services is in urgent need of O negative and A negative blood.

LIFELINE spokesperson Cherie Hale said that on Thursday, there was no O negative or A negative blood on the shelves to send to hospitals.

Hale says there there aren’t many people with these blood types and that the two blood types are extremely important.

Eligible donors can donate from 1:00 until 7:00 at Health Quest in Union City on Tuesday, June 25.