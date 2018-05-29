There is an urgent need for blood this week. According to LIFELINE Blood Services, not enough blood was donated during the weeks leading up to the Memorial Day Holiday.

Currently there is only one half day supply of most blood types, O negative, O positive, A negative, B negative, and B positive for patients in need. This means that one patient with a serious bleed could completely deplete a particular blood type. ” We are issuing an emergency appeal for blood in order to meet the demands for the patients that our blood center is committed to serve,” said Cherie Parker, Public Relations Coordinator, Lifeline Blood Services. Blood donors are urged to give blood this week at these locations:

LIFELINE Blood Services, 183 Sterling Farms Drive, Jackson:

Tuesday- Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Also, blood donors may give blood this week at the following Community Blood Drives:

Tuesday, May 29 Healthquest, Union City, 1-7 p.m.

Tennova Healthcare, Volunteer Martin, 2-6 p.m. Thursday, May 31

Tennova HealthCare Dyersburg Regional, 10-2 Friday, June 1