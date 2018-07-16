The TBI has added a Lincoln County man wanted for attempted murder to the Top 10 Most Wanted list.

50-year-old William Barnard Hawk of Fayetteville is wanted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and TBI to face a charge of Attempted Criminal Homicide in connection to an incident that occurred in the Park City area Saturday.

Hawk should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hawk is an African-American man, who stands 5’6” and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He may possibly be driving a 2014, electric-blue Nissan Sentra with temporary tags.

Anyone with information on Hawk’s whereabouts should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...