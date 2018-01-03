The City Attorney for Union City updated Council members this week pertaining to a lawsuit involving liquor by the drink.

During the six minute meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Terry Hailey asked attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. to speak to the Council about the 2014 lawsuit.

Glasgow highlighted the status of the suit and its current status on the City of Union City.

Following the meeting, Glasgow told Thunderbolt News that he felt that if all of the current cases are upheld in a Tennessee Supreme Court ruling, all other cases will probably be dismissed.