The Weakley County Public Works Committee met Wednesday to discuss a few topics including a resolution for the Highway Department’s budget and littering within the county.

The highway department was authorized by county commissioners to amend the 2017-18 budget to allow the purchase of equipment for the department. The amount of $40,000 was adjusted from the highway department’s fund balance and placed into the equipment fund.

Commissioners decided to wait on making a decision for the opening and closing of the spur between area south of Martin and Sharon. A representative from the district was not present to discuss the matter.

In other business, Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson discussed a litter issue within the county. Sheriff Wilson says people are not putting their trash in bags for garbage collection and it is causing trash to accumulate on roadways.

He went on to say the garbage company has camera on the trucks and knows who is not properly disposing of their trash. A letter was sent within the county from the garbage disposal company “Republic Services.”