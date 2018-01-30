Area youth wanting to play Obion County Little League baseball can begin the sign-up process on Saturday.

The first of three sign-up dates will take place from 10:00 until 1:00 at the Community Center at Trojan Park in Troy.

Players aged 4-thru-11 are eligible to participate, with a registration fee of $40, with additional siblings $30 each.

The baseball league will consist of T-Ball, Coach Pitch and Minor League teams.

Those wanting to register on Saturday are required to present a birth certificate, and must be Obion County residents.

Additional sign-up dates have been set for February 17th and 24th.