Area youth wanting to play Obion County Little League baseball can begin the sign-up process on Saturday.
The first of three sign-up dates will take place from 10:00 until 1:00 at the Community Center at Trojan Park in Troy.
Players aged 4-thru-11 are eligible to participate, with a registration fee of $40, with additional siblings $30 each.
The baseball league will consist of T-Ball, Coach Pitch and Minor League teams.
Those wanting to register on Saturday are required to present a birth certificate, and must be Obion County residents.
Additional sign-up dates have been set for February 17th and 24th.