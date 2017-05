The Obion County Jr. Livestock Association Hog and Lamb Weigh-in will be held Saturday at the Obion County Fairgrounds.

Extension Director Tim Smith says hogs will be weighed between 8:00 and 11:00, while lambs will be weighed from 11:00 until noon.

Exhibitors must be in the 4th thru 12th grades as of January 1st of 2017 to be eligible to show.

For a complete list of rules and regulations, or for additional information, you can contact the Obion County Extension Office.