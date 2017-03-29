The National Weather Service has now upgraded their forecast predictions, and have placed a large portion of Western and Middle Tennessee, and a small portion of Western Kentucky, in a “Moderate Risk” category for severe weather for Thursday.

This high potential category does include Obion, Weakley, Dyer, Gibson and Carroll County, along with portions of Fulton, Graves and Calloway County.

Weather Service forecasts for the affected area now indicates the possibility of supercell storms, which will have a favorable environment for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.

Strong tornadoes and very large hail will be possible in the “moderate risk” area.

The storm predictions map also includes the remainder of Western Kentucky, along with Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas in an “Enhanced Risk” category for severe storms.